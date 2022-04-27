‘An Evening of Remembrance’ honors Montgomery area homicide victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Kimberle Johnson had a passion for helping others. The Troy University and Alabama State student was destined to become a social worker.

“I saw how she just embraced everybody, how she just wanted to save the world and just be everybody’s keeper,” her mother Barbara Green said.

Johnson’s aspirations were cut short. She was shot just three days after her 21st birthday.

“There’s no greater pain than to lose your child. I mean, that’s a part of you,” Green said.

She was Green’s only child. It has been nine years since she lost her life, and her mother’s heart is still aching.

“You learn how to cope,” Green said. “And you have to focus on trying to be strong so that you can be there for those who are going to come behind you.”

The mother joined over 100 people at “An Evening of Remembrance” on Tuesday at True Divine Baptist Church in Montgomery. The event was hosted by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and was an opportunity to remember those lost to violent crime.

In addition to honoring victims, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said a top priority is getting criminals off the streets, so they can’t kill again.

“It’ll never bring their loved one back, but they need to see that the person who took their loved one from them is paying the price,” Bailey said.

The event was a reminder that violent crimes can hurt innocent people and families.

“The pain never goes away,” Green said.

