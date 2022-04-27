Advertise
CUTE: Police use snacks to lure pig off of highway

Pig, known as John Doe, rescued in SE Portland
Pig, known as John Doe, rescued in SE Portland(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police in Oregon want to know if anyone is missing a pet pig.

The Portland Police Bureau is searching for the owner of a pig that was found in traffic early Tuesday morning, according to KPTV.

Just after midnight, an officer was driving when she saw traffic slowing in front of her and appearing to drive around something in the road. The officer then saw the object was a pig.

Other officers came to help and animal control was called. Police said officers worked to contain the pig and keep him safe from passing vehicles.

PPB officers rescue pig in SE Portland
PPB officers rescue pig in SE Portland(Portland Police Bureau)

There were a few short foot pursuits while officers tried to contain the pig. Officers used snacks, including Goldfish crackers and cookies, to keep him calm and contained. Police said the pig was not a fan of nacho cheese Doritos.

Once staff from the On Call Community Rescue for Animals arrived, police said it took several attempts and seven people to safely coral the pig into a crate.

Police are trying to track down the owner of the pig, who will be known as John Doe. If you are the owner or may know who the owner is, please call the shelter directly.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

