Elba attorney arrested on voter registration charges

New Brockton, Ala. (WTVY) -An Elba attorney faces charges that she provided false information related to voter registration.

Alyse Fowler, 34, was arrested Wednesday, according to the Coffee County Jail records.

Details of her arrest have not been made public by state officials, who handled the case.

Fowler’s website reveals she is a general practice attorney.

She posted bond on the misdemeanor charge.

