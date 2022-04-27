Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Elba attorney arrested on voter registration charges

Alyse Fowler, 34, was arrested yesterday, according to the Coffee County Jail records.
Alyse Fowler booking photo.
Alyse Fowler booking photo.(Coffee County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Brockton, Ala. (WTVY) -An Elba attorney faces charges that she provided false information related to voter registration.

Alyse Fowler, 34, was arrested Wednesday, according to the Coffee County Jail records.

Details of her arrest have not been made public by state officials, who handled the case.

Fowler’s website reveals she is a general practice attorney.

She posted bond on the misdemeanor charge.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Chasity Williams is charged with murder following the stabbing death of Ahmad Mclean on April...
Woman charged with murder in Montgomery stabbing
This photo, provided by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, shows how an...
Biden to tour weapons plant in Alabama visit
Montgomery police officers on the scene of an incident at Lee High School on April 26, 2022.
Teen charged in stabbing at Montgomery high school
Three people were killed around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy...
Shootings, standoff end with 5 dead, including suspected gunman in Biloxi hotel killings
Police: Missing Montgomery teen found safe

Latest News

A few pop-up showers and storms are expected each day beginning Friday. This is a look at...
Rain and storm chances on their way up
Pattern change beginning tomorrow
Pattern change beginning tomorrow
April is National Donate Life Month which raises awareness for the need and importance of...
Businessman and liver recipient says organ donation gave life back to him
First Alert 12
Sunshine and comfortable to wrap up the week
This will be the President’s first trip to Alabama since being elected in 2020.
Troy community shares thoughts on Biden’s announced visit