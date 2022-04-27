Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Emergency missing child alert issued for Montgomery teen

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Chalysse...
The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Chalysse Duanne Thomas.((Source: Montgomery Police Department))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An emergency missing child alert has been issued for a 17-year-old Montgomery girl, who police say has not been seen in nearly a week.

The Montgomery Police Department is now asking the public for help finding Chalysse Duanne Thomas, who is believed to be in danger.

Thomas was last seen on April 21 around 1:30 p.m. She was wearing a black sweat suit, lined in white, with gold on the sleeves, a brown bonnet cap, black furry slides with fur across the top, and black glasses, the police department said.

The missing girl was last seen in the area of Sylvest Drive in Montgomery.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Thomas is 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2651 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police officers on the scene of an incident at Lee High School on April 26, 2022.
Teen charged in stabbing at Montgomery high school
A Tuskegee woman has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting early Monday morning.
Tuskegee woman charged with murder of live-in boyfriend
Another Chilton County teacher asked to pay back salary
Nyizell Markeius Tyus, 19, is accused of shooting a woman as she was walking away from him...
Police: Arrest after woman shot while walking away from argument
Montgomery police on the scene of a bank robbery at the Regions Bank branch on Coliseum...
Montgomery bank robbery under investigation

Latest News

Chasity Williams is charged with murder following the stabbing death of Ahmad Mclean on April...
Woman charged with murder in Montgomery stabbing
Governor Kay Ivey tours ALFAB, Inc. in Enterprise, Alabama on Wednesday, April 27.
Governor Kay Ivey tours Enterprise’s ALFAB, Inc.
Fmr. Ala. woman sentenced to 7 1/2 years for concealing financing to support al Qaeda
Ample sun with highs in the upper 70s today.
Sunshine and comfortable rest of week