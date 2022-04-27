Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Fmr. Ala. woman sentenced to 7 1/2 years for concealing financing to support al Qaeda

(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A federal judge sentenced a former Alabama woman for concealing the transmission of funds to be provided as material support to al Qaeda, a designated foreign terrorist organization, according to Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen, United States Attorney Prim F. Escalona, and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Alaa Mohd Abusaad, age 26, to 90 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for concealment of terrorism financing. Abusaad pleaded guilty to the charge in September 2019.

According to the plea agreement, between February and April 2018, Abusaad instructed an FBI undercover employee (UCE) about how to send money to mujahedeen, fighters engaged in jihad.

Abusaad told the UCE that money “…is always needed. You can’t have a war without weapons. You can’t prepare a soldier without equipment.” According to court records, Abusaad also advised the UCE on how to send money in a manner that would avoid detection by law enforcement, including by using fake names and addresses when conducting electronic money transfers. Subsequently, Abusaad introduced the UCE to a financial facilitator who could route the UCE’s money to “brothers that work with aq” (meaning al Qaeda).

Investigation of the case was conducted by the FBI, including FBI offices in Birmingham, Alabama, Memphis, Tennessee, Nashville Resident Agency, and Cleveland and Toledo, Ohio.  Assistant United States Attorneys Henry Cornelius and Manu Balachandran and Trial Attorney Jennifer Levy of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section prosecuted the case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police officers on the scene of an incident at Lee High School on April 26, 2022.
Teen charged in stabbing at Montgomery high school
A Tuskegee woman has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting early Monday morning.
Tuskegee woman charged with murder of live-in boyfriend
Another Chilton County teacher asked to pay back salary
Nyizell Markeius Tyus, 19, is accused of shooting a woman as she was walking away from him...
Police: Arrest after woman shot while walking away from argument
Montgomery police on the scene of a bank robbery at the Regions Bank branch on Coliseum...
Montgomery bank robbery under investigation

Latest News

Chasity Williams is charged with murder following the stabbing death of Ahmad Mclean on April...
Woman charged with murder in Montgomery stabbing
The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Chalysse...
Emergency missing child alert issued for Montgomery teen
Governor Kay Ivey tours ALFAB, Inc. in Enterprise, Alabama on Wednesday, April 27.
Governor Kay Ivey tours Enterprise’s ALFAB, Inc.
Ample sun with highs in the upper 70s today.
Sunshine and comfortable rest of week