Governor Kay Ivey tours Enterprise’s ALFAB, Inc.

Governor Kay Ivey tours ALFAB, Inc. in Enterprise, Alabama on Wednesday, April 27.
Governor Kay Ivey tours ALFAB, Inc. in Enterprise, Alabama on Wednesday, April 27.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey spent Wednesday morning in Enterprise. Alabama. The Governor toured ALFAB, Inc.

This is an Enterprise based company with 200,000+ square feet of manufacturing space. ALFAB Inc. specializes in architectural and structural metals manufacturing. Also in attendance on Wednesday was the company’s president, Danny Dicus.

Governor Ivey’s economic initiative is to push for a work driven state, and this company provides jobs for about 100 Alabamians.

“They have been here 51 years and some of their employees has been here 51 years as well, so it’s an experienced team that makes unusual products for our military as well as for civilian use so it’s great to be here at ALFAB,” Governor Ivey said.

ALFAB Inc. was founded in 1971.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

