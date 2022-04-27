Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Half of US parents financially support their adult children, survey finds

A survey finds half of U.S. parents are financially supporting their adult children.
A survey finds half of U.S. parents are financially supporting their adult children.(Karolina Grabowska from Pexels via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - We all know that bills and other expenses can add up, especially since the start of the pandemic, and more young adults seem to be turning to their parents for some extra assistance.

A recent survey found that 50% of U.S. parents with a child 18 or older provide some sort of money to help them financially. And even up to 73% when their adult child is more than 30 years away from retirement.

Researchers said they surveyed about 1,000 adults who had at least one child 18 or older.

On average, parents who do support their adult children financially were found to be spending just over $1,000 per month. Costs like food, health insurance, rent and cell phone bills were some of the most common, according to the survey,

Parents of Gen Z adult children were also helping with tuition and other school fees, which were the most expensive among the categories at $631 per month on average.

Rent or mortgage payments were the second most expensive contribution, at $467 a month on average, according to the survey.

Researchers shared some other key findings from their survey:

  • Half of the parents with an adult child provide them with at least some financial support. Twenty-six percent of these parents say they’ve had to provide more support since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Sixty-two percent of adult children living with their parents don’t contribute at all to the household expenses.
  • On average, parents who financially support their adult children give them $1,000 per month for expenses like food, health insurance, rent, cell phones, tuition, and even travel.
  • Parents who are still working and supporting their adult children spend 23% more on their children’s expenses ($605 per month) than they do contribute to their own retirement or savings ($490 per month).
  • If their adult children needed financial help, one in four parents said they’d pull money from their retirement accounts and 22% said they’d delay their retirement in order to provide support.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police officers on the scene of an incident at Lee High School on April 26, 2022.
Arrest in stabbing at Montgomery high school
A Tuskegee woman has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting early Monday morning.
Tuskegee woman charged with murder of live-in boyfriend
Two men are recovering after a shooting Monday, Montgomery police said.
Police: 2 injured in Montgomery shooting Monday
Montgomery police on the scene of a bank robbery at the Regions Bank branch on Coliseum...
Montgomery bank robbery under investigation
ADOC officials say they’re looking for David Kyle, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
Alabama escapee serving murder sentence still on the run

Latest News

FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
House 1/6 panel wants to hear from McCarthy after new audio
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation
There is not much left of Novotoshkivka, a small village in eastern Ukraine, new drone video...
US urges more arms for Ukraine amid fears of expanding war
Quinlynn Jones, 7, is fighting for her life after being struck by a tree limb.
Freak accident: 7-year-old critically injured by falling tree limb, mother says