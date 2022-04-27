Advertise
LAMP receives top ranking nationally among public schools

LAMP remains in the top 20 nationally, at No. 17. In addition, it is ranked the seventh best magnet high school in the United States.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The latest rankings from U.S News & World Report are in, and Loveless Academic Magnet High School in Montgomery has once again been named the best in the state and among the best public schools in the country.

LAMP is listed at the top of its class in Alabama. It’s the No. 1 school in Alabama and No. 17 in the nation.

“Overwhelming excitement. We are ecstatic,” said LAMP Principal Matthew Monson.

U.S News & World Report ranks schools based on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college.

Monson says this is a result of how hard students and teachers work day in and day out.

“I’m so happy for our kids. And I’m super proud of our staff, who work their tails off each and every day to make sure that our kids are given the best educational opportunity that we can provide,” said Monson.

Joseph Barnes, a senior at LAMP, believes attending LAMP has prepared him for his future as a college student at Auburn University.

“I felt that I wanted to be challenged to that same degree just so I could go into college and be on with that same level of preparedness,” said Barnes.

Student Peyton Shuffitt, a junior, is proud that everyone’s hard work has paid off and that it is being highlighted on a national stage.

“I’ve grown up in the magnet program and all my life I’ve just been encouraged to perform to the best of my abilities, even if that means undergoing stressful situations and sacrificing a little bit of free time to work harder,” said Shuffitt.

Booker T. Washington Magnet and Brewbaker Technology Magnet High in Montgomery are both top 20 in the state, at 11 and 20, respectively.

