Montgomery YMCA to hold annual 'Day of Giving' fundraiser Thursday

The YMCA of Greater Montgomery is set to hold its annual Day of Giving event, which helps the...
The YMCA of Greater Montgomery is set to hold its annual Day of Giving event, which helps the organization serve thousands of residents throughout the year.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The YMCA of Greater Montgomery is set to hold its annual Day of Giving event, which helps the organization serve thousands of residents throughout the year.

On April 28, the YMCA of Greater Montgomery is asking residents to “Find your Inner Superhero” by donating to a good cause.

It’s easy to do! Just go to this link and fill out the amount you would like to give.

Whether it’s $25 or $500, any amount you give will go toward supporting the Montgomery YMCA’s mission.

