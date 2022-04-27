Advertise
Opelika police searching for missing 50-year-old woman

Linda Scherbert was last seen Monday in Opelika.
Linda Scherbert was last seen Monday in Opelika.(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Authorities say 50-year-old Linda Scherbert was last seen Monday around 1:45 p.m. near Wild Wing Cafe on Capps Way. That’s near AMC Classic Tiger 13.

She is described as having brown hair and was last seen wearing a navy-blue Nirvana shirt with a yellow smiley face on it.

Anyone with information on Scherbert’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the agency’s secret witness hotline at 745-8665.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

