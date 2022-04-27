Advertise
President Biden to visit Alabama next week

President Joe Biden will travel to Alabama on May 3 where he'll tour a Lockheed Martin facility.
President Joe Biden will travel to Alabama on May 3 where he'll tour a Lockheed Martin facility.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - President Joe Biden has scheduled a trip to Alabama, according to the White House.

The president will travel to Alabama on Tuesday to visit the Lockheed Martin Facility in Troy where weapons systems, including the Javelin anti-tank missile, are made.

The Biden Administration is currently providing the Troy-built missile to Ukraine, which is using them in their defense against Russia’s months-long invasion.

Additional details are expected in the coming days.

Ukraine fighting with Alabama manufactured missiles

According to Lockheed Matin’s website, the Pike County, Alabama Operation facility is a manufacturing, final assembly, test and storage operation for many of the missile programs.

Lockheed Martin bringing 240 new jobs to Pike County

Lockheed Martin announced in 2015 over 200 jobs coming to the facility.

