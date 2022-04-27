President Biden to visit Alabama next week

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - President Joe Biden has scheduled a trip to Alabama, according to the White House.

The president will travel to Alabama on Tuesday to visit the Lockheed Martin Facility in Troy where weapons systems, including the Javelin anti-tank missile, are made.

The Biden Administration is currently providing the Troy-built missile to Ukraine, which is using them in their defense against Russia’s months-long invasion.

Additional details are expected in the coming days.

According to Lockheed Matin's website, the Pike County, Alabama Operation facility is a manufacturing, final assembly, test and storage operation for many of the missile programs. Lockheed Martin announced in 2015 over 200 jobs coming to the facility.

