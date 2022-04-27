Advertise
Rideshare driver accused of sexually assaulting another passenger in Auburn

Theodore Leroy Halls, of Opelika, is facing additional sex crimes in Auburn.
Theodore Leroy Halls, of Opelika, is facing additional sex crimes in Auburn.(Source: Lee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man is facing additional sex crimes in Auburn.

Tuesday, Auburn police charged 46-year-old Theodore Leroy Halls with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse in connection to an incident that happened in December 2020. Police say the charges stem from further investigation into a sexual assault that happened earlier this month.

In both incidents, authorities say the victims came in contact with Halls through an unnamed ridesharing service.

Halls remains in custody at the Lee County Jail on a $275,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department Detective Section at 334-501-3141 or the agency’s tip line at 334-246-1391.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

