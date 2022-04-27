Selma woman killed in head-on crash in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma woman was killed Tuesday afternoon when the van she was driving struck an 18-wheeler head-on, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Esther Bivins, 75, was driving a 2007 Honda Odyssey along Alabama Highway 14, about four miles west of Autaugaville, when the van crossed the center line.

The victim then collided with a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Cindy M. Rabon, 63, of Bay Minette. ALEA said after the initial crash, a third vehicle, driven by Brad L. Bostick, 51, of Prattville, struck the rear of the 18-wheeler.

Investigators confirmed Bivens was pronounced dead on the scene but did not provide any information on possible injuries to the other drivers.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

