Sunshine and comfortable rest of week

Highs push up and the humidity increases beginning this weekend
Beautiful rest of the workweek
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some beautiful weather is on the way for the remainder of the workweek thanks to yesterday’s cold front. Under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies highs will go from the upper 70s today to the lower 80s Thursday and Friday.

Randomly isolated showers and storms are possible each day beginning Saturday.
Randomly isolated showers and storms are possible each day beginning Saturday.(WSFA 12 News)

Overnight lows will fall into the 50s both tonight and tomorrow night as the humidity stays low and comfortable.

Additional daily cloud cover will develop this weekend and early next week as Gulf of Mexico moisture will return to to Alabama. The humidity will become noticeable Saturday, but will increase more so by Sunday and early next week.

It turns noticeably humid this weekend.
It turns noticeably humid this weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

So we’re looking at partly cloudy skies each day beginning Saturday. The that increase in moisture, we have at least a 20% chance or so of isolated showers and thunderstorms each day starting Saturday. Most of us will stay dry, but the random chance is there every day.

The day with the highest chance of wet weather looks to be Sunday at this point in time. However, the pattern will be rather volatile, so expect refinements to the exact chance of rain as the weekend nears.

Randomly isolated showers and storms will be possible this weekend and next week.
Randomly isolated showers and storms will be possible this weekend and next week.(WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80s during this stretch. Overnight lows will come up into the 60s as a result of the uptick in moisture and humidity.

