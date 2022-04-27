Valiant Cross Academy holds fundraiser to continue its mission with young men

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Valiant Cross Academy is holding its biggest fundraiser. The breakfast fundraiser is set for Wednesday morning and has already been hailed a success.

Valiant Cross Academy is an all-male school and leadership academy. It’s led by brothers Anthony and Frederick Brock, both educators committed to creating a school that addresses some of the biggest issues facing young African American males.

Wednesday’s breakfast will be a chance for the school’s leaders to share the work and progress with these young men. Chuck Robbins, the Chairman, and CEO of Cisco, will be the keynote speaker to a sold-out crowd! More than 50 sponsors and 600 guests are registered to attend.

According to the Brock brothers, the young men at Valiant Cross Academy are learning honor, integrity, discipline, respect, and love. They are also learning they can overcome tough obstacles and become anything they want in life. The school has goals to increase literacy, attendance, and, ultimately, the graduation rate.

“Valiant Cross Academy is working tirelessly to bring positive community awareness to the challenges facing young African American males,” Kimberly Baker, Director of Development, said. “By hosting this annual breakfast, we can continue to share the good work and progress being done with these young men. We are thrilled to have Mr. Chuck Robbins in Montgomery to share his true success story from his roots as a Georgia native to Silicon Valley.”

Learn more about Valiant Cross Academy at valiantcross.org.

