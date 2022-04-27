Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

WATCH: Mountain lion scared off by automatic doors

Arizona officials release video of a mountain lion nearly visiting a Tucson resort Monday. (SOURCE: ARIZONA GAME AND FISH DEPT.)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) – A mountain lion in Arizona was apparently not ready to indulge in the resort treatment.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department released a video of the mountain lion on social media walking outside of the Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in Tucson Monday. The animal quickly changes its mind when it passes by the automatic doors, which open and scare the feline, causing it to run away.

The department said the mountain lion was probably young and learning its way around the area due to the way it reacted to the doors.

The department said that, although mountain lions are common in the Sabino Canyon area, they have only received a few reports of incidents with them.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police officers on the scene of an incident at Lee High School on April 26, 2022.
Teen charged in stabbing at Montgomery high school
A Tuskegee woman has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting early Monday morning.
Tuskegee woman charged with murder of live-in boyfriend
Another Chilton County teacher asked to pay back salary
Nyizell Markeius Tyus, 19, is accused of shooting a woman as she was walking away from him...
Police: Arrest after woman shot while walking away from argument
President Joe Biden will travel to Alabama on May 3 where he'll tour a Lockheed Martin facility.
President Biden to visit Alabama next week

Latest News

This photo, provided by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, shows how an...
Biden to tour weapons plant in Alabama visit
Three people were killed around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy...
Shootings, standoff end with 5 dead, including suspected gunman in Biloxi hotel killings
Pig, known as John Doe, rescued in SE Portland
CUTE: Police use snacks to lure pig off of highway
FILE - Minneapolis police stand outside the department's 3rd Precinct on May 27, 2020, in...
Post-Floyd probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police
The city of Wetumpka is shedding more light on the weekend controversy that brought the...
Wetumpka accuses sports league of ‘concerning’ activities