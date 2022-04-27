Wetumpka accuses sports league of ‘concerning’ activities

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Wetumpka is shedding more light on the weekend controversy that brought the closure, and then reopening of its sports fields to the Wetumpka Youth Baseball and Softball League. The two sides reached an agreement during an emergency meeting Sunday but provided no details at the time.

On Wednesday, the city released a statement about what it calls “concerning” activities during the league’s 2022 season.

The city said it became aware that the league was subleasing the fields to a for-profit business group without the city’s knowledge or permission. In response, the city requested financial disclosures from the league to assess the situation and to address the legality of the league’s conduct.

At Sunday’s meeting, the city says the league told city officials no money was being paid to a for-profit group and the league would provide agreed upon financial records.

On Monday, the league reversed its initial statements to the city, the city contends. The city also said it has yet to receive most of the financial records it was promised.

The city said the league is a non-profit organization under Alabama law, and private entities are not allowed to make a profit through the use of public facilities.

“The City has a duty to ensure that all City property, which has been paid for by taxpayer dollars is used for its citizens and does not benefit private entities,” the city said in a statement.

WSFA 12 News reached out to Brad Cochrane, the deputy commissioner of softball for the league about the city’s latest statement. He said he has “no comment at this time.”

The city said all baseball and softball activities will continue as scheduled for the remainder of the regular 2022 season and through All Stars.

However, the city added, following the season’s completion, the city will assess the need for future changes to the operation of the league. It’s unclear what those changes may include.

