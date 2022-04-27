Woman charged with murder in Montgomery stabbing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a woman has been charged in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened Wednesday.

Chasity Williams, 45, of Montgomery, is charged with murder for the death of Ahmad Mclean, 46, also of Montgomery.

Police and fire medics responded to the 1800 block of Texas Court around 5:20 a.m. regarding a person being stabbed.

Police say Mclean suffered a life-threatening stab wound and died after being taken to a hospital.

A motive for the homicide was not immediately known.

Police took Williams into custody at the scene. She was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center with bail set at $750,000.

