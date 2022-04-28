Biden coming to Alabama to ‘thank the American workers’ helping Ukraine

WASHINGTON (WSFA) - During Thursday’s press briefing at the White House, President Joe Biden mentioned his upcoming trip to Alabama.

The president will travel to Alabama on Tuesday to visit the Lockheed Martin Facility in Troy where weapons systems, including the Javelin anti-tank missile, are made. The Biden Administration is providing the Troy-built missiles to Ukraine.

During the briefing, Biden said he wants to thank the hard-working people who create the stinger missiles.

“Next week, I will be in Alabama, to visit Lockheed Martin plant that manufactures the Javelin anti-tank missile we’ve been sending to Ukraine. And to thank the American workers, thank them for producing the weapons that help stop Russia’s advances and Ukrainian cities like Kyiv,” Biden said.

This trip will be the president’s first trip to the Yellowhammer State. He will be joined by Rep. Terri Sewell.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office told WSFA she has prior commitments that day.

Biden has asked Congress for an additional $33 billion to help Ukraine fend off Russia’s invasion, The Associated Press reports.

