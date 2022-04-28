Businessman and liver recipient says organ donation gave life back to him

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - April is National Donate Life Month which raises awareness for the need and importance of organ, eye and tissue donations. For one Montgomery resident and businessman, organ donation has meant a second chance at life.

Jerry Milner, Executive Vice President of Piedmont National Corporation, has been in the industrial packaging industry for 43 years. That’s also how long it has been since he decided to become an organ donor.

“I’ve been an organ donor ever since I can remember. I was 17 or 18, and my father was a State Trooper. That might have had something to do with it, but for some reason, I just knew that was what I needed to do and I signed up,” said Milner.

In 2018, Milner got unexpected news when he was diagnosed with liver cancer. Doctors said his only hope was a liver transplant.

“I was preparing to die,” said Milner. “I felt like that it was just a matter of time. I went through all the processes of documenting everything for my wife and getting everything in order. I was preparing both mentally and just with my family.”

After 9 months of waiting on Nov. 6, 2020, Milner got the call that gave him the gift of life.

“I’m not the same person, I was on Nov. 6, 2020. I’m two people, Jerry Milner, and I’m also the wonderful 45-year-old man that died,” said Milner. “I want to meet my donor’s family, so much, to be able to say, thank you.”

Milner says he is so fortunate to have this second chance to enjoy his family and life. He now encourages others to consider making the decision to become an organ donor.

“It’s the greatest honor that you can really give anyone is to give them life, said Milner. “If you’re an organ donor, you can be a hero when you die, you can save a life.”

April is National Donate Life Month. Legacy of Hope, Alabama’s Organ and Tissue Donation Alliance, says the month is set aside to bring awareness about the importance of organ eye and tissue donation.

“Not only does it help directly, the person who receives the gift, but everybody who knows and loves them too. So it really makes a tremendous difference,” said Ann Rayburn with Legacy of Hope.

In our state alone, there are about 1,200 people that are waiting for organ transplants. Rayburn is a living organ donor. She donated one of her kidneys to a friend. She says registering to become an organ donor is important.

“It is really important to register it is very helpful because what it does is it serves as the voice of the individual when they can no longer speak for themselves,” said Rayburn. “It really is an important way for the family to know what that person wanted.”

According to Legacy Of Hope, one donor can save eight lives. Last year alone, 647 lives were saved by nearly 250 organ donors.

If you would like to register to be a donor, you can visit legacyofhope.org

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.