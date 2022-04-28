Crashes block I-85 in both Montgomery, Lee counties

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - First responders are on the scene of two separate crashes that have forced lane closures on Interstate 85.

The northbound lanes of I-85 just north of Exit 16 are closed due to a crash, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the outside lane of I-85 southbound is also blocked at mile marker 15, which is near the outer loop, in the county.

ALEA said the crash happened around 9:15 a.m. and involves two vehicles, one of which is a box truck.

Meanwhile, another crash on I-85, this one in the southbound lanes near mile marker 49 in Lee County, is also causing road closures. That’s near Auburn Tech Parkway.

ALEA reports that crash, which happened around 9:05 a.m., involves one vehicle that is overturned.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigation on both scenes

The cause of each crash remains under investigation. No information has been provided regarding injuries.

Commuters should expect delays at this time or seek alternate routes.

