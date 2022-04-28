I-85 NB near Mulberry clear after crash
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 85 northbound near Exit 2, the Mulberry exit, caused delays for commuters.
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash blocked the right and center lanes and the left shoulder.
ALDOT cameras showed major backups in the area.
Motorists were urged to take caution and expect delays.
