I-85 NB near Mulberry clear after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 85 northbound near Exit 2, the Mulberry exit, caused delays for commuters.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash blocked the right and center lanes and the left shoulder.

Major Crash on I-85 NB @ MP 2.3 past Exit 2 Forest/Mulberry in Montgomery . Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/CxaI54f4zr — ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) April 28, 2022

ALDOT cameras showed major backups in the area.

Motorists were urged to take caution and expect delays.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.