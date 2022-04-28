Delays on I-85 near Chantilly Parkway after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound near Chantilly Parkway are delayed after a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash is blocking several lanes, including the right lane and both shoulders.

Motorists are being asked to use caution when traveling in this area.

Additional details on the crash have not been released.

