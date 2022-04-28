Advertise
Delays on I-85 near Chantilly Parkway after crash

A crash near Chantilly Parkway is causing delays on I-85 southbound.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound near Chantilly Parkway are delayed after a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash is blocking several lanes, including the right lane and both shoulders.

Motorists are being asked to use caution when traveling in this area.

Additional details on the crash have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

