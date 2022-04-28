Dothan man faces 33 sex charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The number of sex charges a Dothan man faces has swelled to nearly three dozen.

Dothan police charged 45-year-old Jason Dean Burdeshaw Wednesday with 31 counts, including allegations of Sexual Abuse, Rape, and Sodomy.

Police charged Burdeshaw last week with two counts of Enticing a Child for Immoral purposes.

All charges stem from his relationship with two children under the age of 16, said Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall.

Citing the investigation’s nature and Alabama juvenile privacy laws, he released no additional information regarding the allegations.

Burdeshaw is jailed without bond and the investigation is ongoing, per Lt. Hall.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.