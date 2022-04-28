Advertise
I-85 reopens 6 hours after crash involving 18-wheeler

Multiple crashes have caused major delays on Interstate 85 most of Thursday.
Multiple crashes have caused major delays on Interstate 85 most of Thursday.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - All lanes of Interstate 85 have reopened hours after a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Commuters should continue expecting delays, however, until traffic flow is moving again.

ALEA responded to three serious crashes Thursday morning that caused delays on I-85 between Montgomery and Lee counties. Two were cleared by the noon hour. The third took significantly longer due to the involvement of four vehicles, including an 18-wheeler.

The last crash to be cleared was just north of the Waugh exit at mile marker 16, ALEA and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. The multi-vehicle collision happened around 10:15 a.m. and took six hours to resolve. During that time, delays stretched back at least seven miles to Taylor Road at Exit 9, according to Google Traffic. Traffic was diverted at Exit 16 onto U.S. Highway 80, but the detour route quickly became heavily congested, as well.

ALEA said a second crash that blocked the outside lane of I-85 southbound mile marker 15 was cleared around 12:20 p.m. That scene was near the outer loop, in Montgomery County. It happened around 9:15 a.m. and involved two vehicles, one of which was a box truck.

The third crash, which involved an overturned vehicle, happened around 9:05 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 49, near Auburn Tech Parkway in Lee County. It was cleared around 11:20 a.m.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating each crash. No information has been provided regarding injuries.

