Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man gets 3 life sentences in 2017 Montgomery rape, kidnapping case

Geraldo Jackson has been given three life sentences following his conviction on first-degree...
Geraldo Jackson has been given three life sentences following his conviction on first-degree rape, sodomy and kidnapping charges.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County man has been given three consecutive life sentences for his role in a woman’s attack from 2017.

Geraldo Jackson, 33, was convicted in March of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree kidnapping. Fifteenth Circuit Court Judge Jimmy Pool gave him a life sentence for each conviction Thursday, according to District Attorney Daryl Bailey.

The attack happened in May 2017. Prosecutors say Jackson and his co-defendants lured the victim into a car under false pretenses. Bailey said they repeatedly sexually assaulted her at gunpoint while driving away from her home.

The victim testified that Jackson and another co-defendant took turns attacking her at the direction of another co-defendant who was driving the car. She said they drove her to a remote area, where she was bound, beaten, shot at and left for dead.

Jackson claimed the sex was consensual.

Jackson’s co-defendants are awaiting trial. Their names were not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chasity Williams is charged with murder following the stabbing death of Ahmad Mclean on April...
Woman charged with murder in Montgomery stabbing
This photo, provided by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, shows how an...
Biden to tour weapons plant in Alabama visit
Three people were killed around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy...
Shootings, standoff end with 5 dead, including suspected gunman in Biloxi hotel killings
Montgomery police officers on the scene of an incident at Lee High School on April 26, 2022.
Teen charged in stabbing at Montgomery high school
Police: Missing Montgomery teen found safe

Latest News

Coaches, parents and students protest the closing of the Wetumpka Sports Complex fields to the...
Wetumpka youth league responds to city accusations
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student
During Thursday’s press briefing at the White House, President Joe Biden mentioned his upcoming...
Biden coming to Alabama to ‘thank the American workers’ helping Ukraine
Multiple crashes have caused major delays on Interstate 85 most of Thursday.
I-85 reopens 6 hours after crash involving 18-wheeler