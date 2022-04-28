Michael Harris II embracing top prospect role in Braves organization

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For Michael Harris II, his days on the diamond began at an early age.

“Both my parents got me into it when I was three at Gresham Park,” said Harris.

Harris played other sports growing up, but it’s the challenge that baseball presented that made it the sport for him.

“Not everybody can play it,” said Harris. “Not everybody can handle it, the adversity with it, and I just feel like I’m a person that likes challenges.”

Harris took that challenge head on, growing up just outside of Atlanta. Coming out of high school, Harris was selected in the third round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Atlanta Braves. In just three years, Harris is slashing .292/.359/.793 as a professional with 185 career hits and 11 homers.

His play at the plate and in the field has helped guide Harris to the top, claiming the top spot on the Braves prospect list. It’s a sport Harris new he could obtain coming out of the draft.

“I noticed it, but then I was like, ‘I finally got that top spot.’ I’ve been wanting that for a minute. I’ve been feeling like I was a person that could get there since I was drafted.”

So far, Harris is in his first season in Double-A Mississippi and already bears similarities to one current Braves outfielder who came before him. Ronald Acuna Jr. shot through the Braves minor league system, donning the number 24 - the same as Harris - and playing the outfield, but Harris wants people to see him as a separate player.

“I’m just trying to be myself, but I definitely hear people say that he wore 24 in the minors with the Braves and center fielder,” he said.

Harris still grew up emulating others. As someone who grew up outside of Atlanta and watching the Braves, as a left-handed player, Harris says he watched one Jason Heyward who broke in with the Braves last decade. Heyward grew up just up the street from where Harris lived.

“He went to a high school that’s like 15 minutes from there, so he’s from that area,” said Harris. “I really model myself after him, and it was good to see him come up through the Braves organization as well, and I’m just trying to do the same thing he did.”

As he things back on the, so far, 18 years of baseball he’s played, Harris says his younger self would be proud of how far he’s gotten.

“I think he would just say it’s a dream come true. Just keep working hard and, obviously, if you dream and you stick to your plan and you work hard enough you can make it to where you want to be,” said Harris.

Harris says his goals are to try to get better every day, give 110% and be a good teammate. This season, he has a .319 average with 15 runs driven in on 22 hits for Mississippi. This week against Montgomery, he hit his second home run of the season.

