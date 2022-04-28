Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Michael Harris II embracing top prospect role in Braves organization

Atlanta Braves top prospect takes batting practice before the Mississippi Braves game against...
Atlanta Braves top prospect takes batting practice before the Mississippi Braves game against the Montgomery Biscuits Wednesday.(Source: WSFA)
By Jahmal Kennedy
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For Michael Harris II, his days on the diamond began at an early age.

“Both my parents got me into it when I was three at Gresham Park,” said Harris.

Harris played other sports growing up, but it’s the challenge that baseball presented that made it the sport for him.

“Not everybody can play it,” said Harris. “Not everybody can handle it, the adversity with it, and I just feel like I’m a person that likes challenges.”

Harris took that challenge head on, growing up just outside of Atlanta. Coming out of high school, Harris was selected in the third round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Atlanta Braves. In just three years, Harris is slashing .292/.359/.793 as a professional with 185 career hits and 11 homers.

His play at the plate and in the field has helped guide Harris to the top, claiming the top spot on the Braves prospect list. It’s a sport Harris new he could obtain coming out of the draft.

“I noticed it, but then I was like, ‘I finally got that top spot.’ I’ve been wanting that for a minute. I’ve been feeling like I was a person that could get there since I was drafted.”

So far, Harris is in his first season in Double-A Mississippi and already bears similarities to one current Braves outfielder who came before him. Ronald Acuna Jr. shot through the Braves minor league system, donning the number 24 - the same as Harris - and playing the outfield, but Harris wants people to see him as a separate player.

“I’m just trying to be myself, but I definitely hear people say that he wore 24 in the minors with the Braves and center fielder,” he said.

Harris still grew up emulating others. As someone who grew up outside of Atlanta and watching the Braves, as a left-handed player, Harris says he watched one Jason Heyward who broke in with the Braves last decade. Heyward grew up just up the street from where Harris lived.

“He went to a high school that’s like 15 minutes from there, so he’s from that area,” said Harris. “I really model myself after him, and it was good to see him come up through the Braves organization as well, and I’m just trying to do the same thing he did.”

As he things back on the, so far, 18 years of baseball he’s played, Harris says his younger self would be proud of how far he’s gotten.

“I think he would just say it’s a dream come true. Just keep working hard and, obviously, if you dream and you stick to your plan and you work hard enough you can make it to where you want to be,” said Harris.

Harris says his goals are to try to get better every day, give 110% and be a good teammate. This season, he has a .319 average with 15 runs driven in on 22 hits for Mississippi. This week against Montgomery, he hit his second home run of the season.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chasity Williams is charged with murder following the stabbing death of Ahmad Mclean on April...
Woman charged with murder in Montgomery stabbing
This photo, provided by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, shows how an...
Biden to tour weapons plant in Alabama visit
Three people were killed around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy...
Shootings, standoff end with 5 dead, including suspected gunman in Biloxi hotel killings
Montgomery police officers on the scene of an incident at Lee High School on April 26, 2022.
Teen charged in stabbing at Montgomery high school
Police: Missing Montgomery teen found safe

Latest News

Mackey Sasser
Mackey Sasser retiring from Wallace baseball after the 2022 season
Devin Bateman
Collegiate swimmer left partially paralyzed after spring break accident
Biscuits beat Braves at Riverwalk Stadium
Biscuits beat Braves at Riverwalk Stadium
Braves top prospect Michael Harris visits Montgomery
Braves top prospect Michael Harris visits Montgomery