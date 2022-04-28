Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Missing Coffee County inmate captured in Walton County

Peyton recaptured.
Peyton recaptured.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An escaped Coffee County inmate is back in custody after being captured in Walton County.

Missing Coffee County inmate captured in Walton County
Missing Coffee County inmate captured in Walton County(Walton County Sheriff's Office)

Danny Peyton, 48, walked away from a job site earlier this month. He was being tracked by the U.S. Marshals Taskforce.

Peyton was taken into custody in a wooded area off of Old Landfill Road by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Missing Coffee County inmate captured in Walton County
Missing Coffee County inmate captured in Walton County(Walton County Sheriff's Office)

They were assisted by the Walton Correctional k9 Team and K9 Lulu.

Peyton was arrested in Enterprise in April of 2021. He was being held on burglary, bond revocation, and theft of property charges.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Chasity Williams is charged with murder following the stabbing death of Ahmad Mclean on April...
Woman charged with murder in Montgomery stabbing
This photo, provided by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, shows how an...
Biden to tour weapons plant in Alabama visit
Three people were killed around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy...
Shootings, standoff end with 5 dead, including suspected gunman in Biloxi hotel killings
Montgomery police officers on the scene of an incident at Lee High School on April 26, 2022.
Teen charged in stabbing at Montgomery high school
Police: Missing Montgomery teen found safe

Latest News

During Thursday’s press briefing at the White House, President Joe Biden mentioned his upcoming...
Biden coming to Alabama to ‘thank the American workers’ helping Ukraine
Multiple crashes have caused major delays on Interstate 85 most of Thursday.
I-85 reopens 6 hours after crash involving 18-wheeler
New car tags in Alabama
New license plates available in Alabama
Devin Bateman
Collegiate swimmer left partially paralyzed after spring break accident