Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika Middle School teacher has been arrested on child sex charges related to an incident involving a student.

On April 28, Opelika Police Detectives arrested 36-year-old Caleb Daniel Fuller.

Fuller is a teacher at Opelika Middle School and is charged with the following:

Electronic solicitation of a child

Sexual contact with a student

Luring a child someplace in order to perform or to propose sexual acts

The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department and additional charges are pending.

Opelika City Schools placed Fuller on administrative leave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

