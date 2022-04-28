Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student

Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika Middle School teacher has been arrested on child sex charges related to an incident involving a student.

On April 28, Opelika Police Detectives arrested 36-year-old Caleb Daniel Fuller.

Fuller is a teacher at Opelika Middle School and is charged with the following:

  • Electronic solicitation of a child
  • Sexual contact with a student
  • Luring a child someplace in order to perform or to propose sexual acts

The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department and additional charges are pending.

Opelika City Schools placed Fuller on administrative leave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chasity Williams is charged with murder following the stabbing death of Ahmad Mclean on April...
Woman charged with murder in Montgomery stabbing
This photo, provided by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, shows how an...
Biden to tour weapons plant in Alabama visit
Three people were killed around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy...
Shootings, standoff end with 5 dead, including suspected gunman in Biloxi hotel killings
Montgomery police officers on the scene of an incident at Lee High School on April 26, 2022.
Teen charged in stabbing at Montgomery high school
Police: Missing Montgomery teen found safe

Latest News

Coaches, parents and students protest the closing of the Wetumpka Sports Complex fields to the...
Wetumpka youth league responds to city accusations
Geraldo Jackson has been given three life sentences following his conviction on first-degree...
Man gets 3 life sentences in 2017 Montgomery rape, kidnapping case
During Thursday’s press briefing at the White House, President Joe Biden mentioned his upcoming...
Biden coming to Alabama to ‘thank the American workers’ helping Ukraine
Multiple crashes have caused major delays on Interstate 85 most of Thursday.
I-85 reopens 6 hours after crash involving 18-wheeler