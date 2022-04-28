Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Prosecutors cut deal with teen accused of shooting nine people at Ladd-Peebles Stadium

By Brendan Kirby
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teenager accused of shooting nine people at a 2019 high school football game accepted a plea bargain with prosecutors on Thursday that will allow him to leave prison in about two years.

DeAngelo Parnell, now 20, pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder, and Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson accepted the agreement to sentence him to 20 years in prison, with all but five years suspected, followed by three years’ probation.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Madison Davis told FOX10 News that prosecutors ran into problems with a lack of cooperation from witnesses.

“The victims in this case were not cooperative and in fact, sided with the defendant,” she wrote in a text message. “We cannot prosecute cases to the fullest extent the law allows when essential victims and witnesses will not cooperate. This is an ongoing problem in our community.”

District Attorney Ashley Rich said, “Certainly we can bring him down here in handcuffs, but they’re not going to testify to what they saw if we do that. And so unfortunately, this was the best possible outcome that we could get in this case. And it’s tragic.”

Defense attorney Chase Dearman said his client should get out of prison about two years.

Dearman said he was fully prepared to defend his client.

“I’ll put it to you this way, I was not scared to try the case,” he said.

Rich said, “We’ve got to have the help of citizens, witnesses, and people that are willing to help us convict these criminals and get tougher sentences. But unfortunately, yes, this is a horrible sentence in my opinion, but this is the best that we could do when we were facing a trial with absolutely no witnesses.”

The shooting occurred in August 2019 at a game between Williamson and LeFlore high schools. Police quickly arrested Parnell, who was 17 at the time, and charged him with nine counts of attempted murder.

The shooting prompted a lawsuit by one of the alleged victims against the stadium, the city, the Alabama High School Athletic Association and the Mobile County Public school system. Plaintiff Daryl Peoples and the city of Mobile agreed to dismiss the case in 2020.

Updated at 6:24 p.m. with comments from Assistant District Attorney Madison Davis and at 6:32 p.m. with information about the lawsuit.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crashes have caused major delays on Interstate 85 most of Thursday.
I-85 reopens 6 hours after crash involving 18-wheeler
Kylan Benson, an Alabama high school valedictorian, announced he will be attending Harvard...
Ala. high schooler offered more than $3M in scholarships
Alyse Fowler booking photo.
Elba attorney arrested on voter registration charges
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student
Flomaton Police need info on woman's identity
‘Whole Town of Flomaton is looking for heeerr’: Search for woman on stolen mower

Latest News

Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene of a robbery at the Truist Bank branch on...
Montgomery bank robbery under investigation
Corporate intelligence leader discusses Troy missile manufacturing, Ukraine
Corporate intelligence leader discusses Troy missile manufacturing, Ukraine
ADOC officials say they’re looking for Kyle David, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
Corrections department: Escaped murderer was not on work-release
City of Opelika to host craft beer festival
Covington County man threatened to kill prison guard; sentenced to life in prison