Prosecutors cut deal with teen accused of shooting nine people at Ladd-Peebles Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teenager accused of shooting nine people at a 2019 high school football game accepted a plea bargain with prosecutors on Thursday that will allow him to leave prison in about two years.

DeAngelo Parnell, now 20, pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder, and Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson accepted the agreement to sentence him to 20 years in prison, with all but five years suspected, followed by three years’ probation.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Madison Davis told FOX10 News that prosecutors ran into problems with a lack of cooperation from witnesses.

“The victims in this case were not cooperative and in fact, sided with the defendant,” she wrote in a text message. “We cannot prosecute cases to the fullest extent the law allows when essential victims and witnesses will not cooperate. This is an ongoing problem in our community.”

District Attorney Ashley Rich said, “Certainly we can bring him down here in handcuffs, but they’re not going to testify to what they saw if we do that. And so unfortunately, this was the best possible outcome that we could get in this case. And it’s tragic.”

Defense attorney Chase Dearman said his client should get out of prison about two years.

Dearman said he was fully prepared to defend his client.

“I’ll put it to you this way, I was not scared to try the case,” he said.

Rich said, “We’ve got to have the help of citizens, witnesses, and people that are willing to help us convict these criminals and get tougher sentences. But unfortunately, yes, this is a horrible sentence in my opinion, but this is the best that we could do when we were facing a trial with absolutely no witnesses.”

The shooting occurred in August 2019 at a game between Williamson and LeFlore high schools. Police quickly arrested Parnell, who was 17 at the time, and charged him with nine counts of attempted murder.

The shooting prompted a lawsuit by one of the alleged victims against the stadium, the city, the Alabama High School Athletic Association and the Mobile County Public school system. Plaintiff Daryl Peoples and the city of Mobile agreed to dismiss the case in 2020.

