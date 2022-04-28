Advertise
Rain and storm chances on their way up

Nothing widespread, but some of us will see some wet weather
Pattern change beginning tomorrow
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today will be the last of the entirely dry days as we undergo a pattern shift. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s.

Mostly sunny and warm today.
Mostly sunny and warm today.(WSFA 12 News)

That pattern shift begins tomorrow as moisture increases from the Gulf of Mexico. What that means for us is increased daily cloud cover, more noticeable humidity and daily chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms.

It won’t rain everywhere on any given day, and no day will be a washout. However, the chance of random, widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be there each day beginning tomorrow.

Isolated showers and storms each day beginning Friday.
Isolated showers and storms each day beginning Friday.(WSFA 12 News)

The chances will be highest during the afternoons and evenings, but a rogue nighttime shower or storm is possible as well.

If you’re looking for the exact chance of wet weather on any given day, it ranges from 20% to 40% depending on the day of choice. Again, low daily rain chances, but certainly not zero.

Humidity increases this weekend.
Humidity increases this weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

Our recommendation: don’t cancel outdoor plans. Just be aware that you may have to contend with a shower or storm capable of heavy rain and lightning.

Temperatures during the upcoming summer-like pattern will be very warm in the middle to upper 80s during the day and 60s at night. When factoring in the humidity it will feel a bit more like June or July.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms this weekend.
Isolated to scattered showers and storms this weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

No severe weather or widespread rain are in the forecast as of this writing. Just be sure to check back for updates as we will continue to get a better idea of what each day will bring as it gets closer.

