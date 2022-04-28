Advertise
Suspects in kidnapping, murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney in court Thursday

39-year-old Patrick Stallworth and 29-year-old Derick Brown have been charged with capital murder
By WBRC Staff
Apr. 28, 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The two suspects in the murder and kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney were in court Thursday morning.

The body of Kamille "Cupcake" Mckinney was found in a landfill in 2019.
Patrick Stallworth and Derick Irisha Brown face capital murder and kidnapping charges.

Both defendants waived their rights to a speedy trial Thursday.

Stallworth’s trial is tentatively set for sometime in October in Birmingham.

Brown is expected to go on trial shortly after, possibly in November. The defense is asking to move her trial out of Birmingham. Brown’s attorneys have also asked the court to have the prosecution preserve all evidence in case they have their own testing done.

A Jefferson County grand jury in December indicted Stallworth and Brown on capital murder of a child under the age of 14 and capital murder of a child during a kidnapping. Those are state charges.

Stallworth and Brown have also been indicted on one count of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to kidnap a minor. Those are federal charges.

McKinney’s body was found in a dumpster at a local landfill in October of 2019.

