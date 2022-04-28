Advertise
Troy community shares thoughts on Biden’s announced visit

President Joe Biden will be in Troy to tour the Lockheed Martin facility. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The president of the United States is setting his sights on Alabama. The state is playing a key role in protecting Ukrainians from the Russian invasion.

President Joe Biden will be in Troy to tour the Lockheed Martin facility, where missiles being used in Ukraine are manufactured.

The company tweeted: “@LockheedMartin is proud to support our customers and we welcome President Biden to our Troy facility.”

Troy resident Mary Johnson is also eager for Biden’s arrival. She said her daughter-in-law actually works at the weapons plant.

“She would be very excited to know that the president is coming to Lockheed Martin,” Johnson said.

Other Troy residents, like Danita Richardson, are more critical of Biden and his decision to come to the mostly conservative state.

“My question to my mind is why is he coming? What’s up? I’ve not been in favor of Biden since he’s been elected,” Richardson said.

Many people in the area are students at Troy University. Eli Whaley is a junior political science major with ambitions of studying law. He is fascinated by the government and that the president is coming to Troy.

“Little communities are forgotten about a whole lot, so seeing the president of the United States coming to a small, tiny community like Troy, I think it’s really a big deal,” he said.

This will be the president’s first trip to Alabama since being elected in 2020.

