Wetumpka youth league responds to city accusations

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Controversy continues to swirl around a youth sports league and city officials in Wetumpka days after a public rift appeared to have been healed through an emergency weekend meeting.

Details were not released after Sunday’s agreement to reopen the taxpayer-funded Wetumpka Sports Complex fields to the Wetumpka Youth Baseball and Softball League. Rather, both sides shared uplifting messages to social media indicating the fields had reopened and that it was time to “play ball.”

But while the fields are again open to Wetumpka’s youth, city and league officials are busy lobbing accusations at each other.

Three days after the agreement, the city of Wetumpka issued a statement accusing the league of “concerning” activities, alleging it had become aware that the league was subleasing the fields to a for-profit business group without the city’s knowledge or permission, of initially denying the sublease existed, and of continuing to withhold requested financial disclosures after the discovery.

READ MORE: WETUMPKA BALL PARK CONTROVERSY Wetumpka accuses sports league of ‘concerning’ activities The city said it became aware that the league was subleasing the fields to a for-profit business group without the city’s knowledge or permission.

A league spokesperson declined to comment on the allegations Wednesday afternoon, but on Thursday the league stepped up to the plate to defend itself on social media, saying board members are “at a loss for the ill-treatment they are receiving by City of Wetumpka’s officials, and the untruthful statements” the city made Wednesday.

The league said it was “shocked” by the city’s statements, noting that its board members are unpaid parents and coaches who volunteer in the league on top of their full time jobs, and pushed back against allegations that they hadn’t complied with any deadlines or information requests “onerously sough during the middle of the season.”

The league said the two sides had agreed not to publicly speak about the matter until an agreement was signed by May 12, saying it made the agreement “because we wanted these kids to be able to finish out their season and play ball.”

The league contends the city promised to unlock the fields for youth to finish their season if the league would provide its treasurer reports and 2021 financial statements. In return, the league noted, the city agreed to remove language that gave the city control of the league’s finances for any city project.

The two-hour meeting also resulted in an agreement that an account would be set up in which a percentage of surplus at the end of the year would go toward a capital improvement plan specifically to benefit the baseball and softball fields.

The league posted its response, a four-page document including financial information, to social media, responding to multiple points from the city’s statement.

It noted at one point that “THIS IS SIMPLY NOT TRUE.” when referencing the city’s claim that “Private entities are not allowed to make a profit through the use of Public facilities,” and the league publicly stated “We are not sub leasing the fields.”

The city indicated in its statement that all baseball and softball activities will continue as scheduled for the remainder of the regular 2022 season and through All Stars, but added that after the season is over, the city will assess the need for future changes to the operation of the league. It’s unclear what those changes may include.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.