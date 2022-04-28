Why not spend the weekend with puppies, food and cowboys?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The weekend is here and what better way to spend it than with puppies and baseball?

For all the puppy lovers out there, we have the perfect event for you and your four-legged friends. After being rescheduled, Puppy Palooza is happening this Saturday at 11 a.m. in Eastchase. There will be vendors, live music, doggy activities, pets up for adoption, etc.

It’s Foodie Weekend at Riverwalk Stadium as the Montgomery Biscuits take on the Mississippi Braves. On Friday, It’s Korean Heritage Night, Saturday is a Fan vs. Food Challenge Night and the Max Fireworks show. There will be a kids lunchbox giveaway and Bark in the Park on Sunday! So, bring your dogs and enjoy some baseball.

In Lee County, get ready for a day full of arts, crafts, food, music and family fun. You can enjoy Aubie, Bama Air Dogs, inflatables, live music entertainment, and more! The annual CityFest in Auburn starts at 9 a.m. this Saturday.

Get ready for some great family entertainment. The Montgomery Black Rodeo is returning to the Garrett Coliseum! You can see black cowgirls and cowboys participating in barrel racing, team roping, and the fastest eight seconds on dirt, bull riding. Doors open at 6 p.m.!

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

We can’t wait to see you in the town!

