Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

3 arrested in child care center abuse probe after child’s leg broken, authorities say

Three arrested in connection to child abuse investigation at Lexington child care center
Three arrested in connection to child abuse investigation at Lexington child care center(Lexington County Detention Center)
By Hannah Robinson and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Three women have been arrested in connection to a child abuse case at a Lexington child care center, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

WIS reported that Shayna Nicole McKnight, 36, is charged with infliction of great bodily harm upon a child. Amy Marie Grice, 38, and Jeannie H. Locklear, 49, are charged with obstructing justice, according to warrants.

Sheriff Jay Koon said the case started a month ago with a call from the child’s mother from Windsor Academy in Lexington. The daycare told the mother of the child that their leg was hurt in the railing of a crib.

Doctors determined that the child’s leg was broken.

Detectives asked to review the video from inside Windsor Academy. Grice and Locklear told deputies that the camera system wasn’t working when the child was injured.

Eventually, detectives determined that the women had taken steps to delete the video after they watched it. However, Koon said that detectives were able to recover the video.

The video allegedly shows McKnight forcefully folding the child’s leg under their body and flipping them into the crib while still holding their left leg.

“Based on detectives’ review of the video, the child was crawling and playing without any visible pain before the incident, then crying and unable to put weight on the left after the incident,” Koon said.

On Friday morning, McKnight, Grice and Locklear were arrested. They are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services is assisting the sheriff’s department in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crashes have caused major delays on Interstate 85 most of Thursday.
I-85 reopens 6 hours after crash involving 18-wheeler
Alyse Fowler booking photo.
Elba attorney arrested on voter registration charges
Kylan Benson, an Alabama high school valedictorian, announced he will be attending Harvard...
Ala. high schooler offered more than $3M in scholarships
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student
Flomaton Police need info on woman's identity
‘Whole Town of Flomaton is looking for heeerr’: Search for woman on stolen mower

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms are likely Saturday.
Summer-like weather pattern starts this weekend
Building heat and humidity?! We're talking about a warm weekend that could feature some wet...
Building heat and humidity?! We're talking about a warm weekend that could feature some wet weather
12 Talk: YMCA Healthy Kids Day
12 Talk: YMCA Healthy Kids Day
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
La Nina to play role in upcoming hurricane season
La Nina to play role in upcoming hurricane season