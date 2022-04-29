Advertise
4 people struck by speeding vehicle outside Birmingham nightclub, driver also injured

Multiple People Struck by Vehicle at Airport Lounge Nightclub
Multiple People Struck by Vehicle at Airport Lounge Nightclub(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Four people standing in the parking lot of a popular Birmingham nightclub were injured early Friday morning when they were hit by a speeding car, according to Birmingham police.

All four victims were taken to a local hospital, one with life threatening injuries. The driver was also taken to the hospital.

It happened just around 2 a.m.

Police say the victims were gathered in the parking lot of the Airport Lounge Nightclub when they were hit. Multiple vehicles were also hit. An investigation suggests the suspect was participating in exhibition driving, showing off and traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on 50th Street.

A person in the suspect’s vehicle was held for further questioning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

