AFLAC, Deion Sanders addressing gap for HBCU football players in NFL Draft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The NFL Draft has started and a company headquartered in Columbus is teaming up with a legendary player-turned-coach to help get athletes from historically black colleges and universities included in that NFL Draft.

AFLAC is partnering with Deion ‘Prime Time’ Sanders for the ‘Prime Prospects Campaign’.

News Leader 9 spoke with AFLAC Brand Manager, Garth Knutson, on AFLAC’s goal to get involved with the NFL Draft. News Leader 9 asked how AFLAC is making a difference now - as no HBCU athletes were drafted in 2021.

Knutson spoke on AFLAC’s history of encouraging diversity and its history of supporting HBCUs.

The full interview is posted below:

