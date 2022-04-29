Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

AFLAC, Deion Sanders addressing gap for HBCU football players in NFL Draft

Fans are enjoying the NFL Draft Experience in Las Vegas.
Fans are enjoying the NFL Draft Experience in Las Vegas.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The NFL Draft has started and a company headquartered in Columbus is teaming up with a legendary player-turned-coach to help get athletes from historically black colleges and universities included in that NFL Draft.

AFLAC is partnering with Deion ‘Prime Time’ Sanders for the ‘Prime Prospects Campaign’.

News Leader 9 spoke with AFLAC Brand Manager, Garth Knutson, on AFLAC’s goal to get involved with the NFL Draft. News Leader 9 asked how AFLAC is making a difference now - as no HBCU athletes were drafted in 2021.

Knutson spoke on AFLAC’s history of encouraging diversity and its history of supporting HBCUs.

The full interview is posted below:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crashes have caused major delays on Interstate 85 most of Thursday.
I-85 reopens 6 hours after crash involving 18-wheeler
Alyse Fowler booking photo.
Elba attorney arrested on voter registration charges
Kylan Benson, an Alabama high school valedictorian, announced he will be attending Harvard...
Ala. high schooler offered more than $3M in scholarships
Flomaton Police need info on woman's identity
‘Whole Town of Flomaton is looking for heeerr’: Search for woman on stolen mower
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms are likely Saturday.
Summer-like weather pattern starts this weekend
Happening this weekend: Girls on the Run 5K
Happening this weekend: Girls on the Run 5K
Multiple People Struck by Vehicle at Airport Lounge Nightclub
4 people struck by speeding vehicle outside Birmingham nightclub, driver also injured
We are now learning about a Georgia man’s death following a series of accidents on Interstate...
Georgia man dies in I-85 crash that closed roadway for hours
Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they...
Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park