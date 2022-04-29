Advertise
April 24-May 1 is National Infant Immunization Week

April 24 - May 1 is National Infant Immunization Week
April 24 - May 1 is National Infant Immunization Week(WTVM)
By Tiffany Maddox
Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This week the medical community is recognizing National Infant Immunization Week. It’s a time to highlight the importance of protecting children two years and younger from vaccine – preventable diseases.

Medical experts are say it’s time for parents to get their kids back to their doctor. A recent report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention says that since the pandemic began there’s been a drop in childhood vaccination rates. Medical experts say by following current immunization schedules, infants and children can be protected from 14 vaccine-preventable diseases by age two.

Staff from West Central Health District said these vaccines have proven to be safe for children and it’s easy to stay up to date through the states immunization registry.

“The vaccines we’ve had for years and years, are safe , are proven to be effective against things like measles, mumps and rubella, said west Central Health District Public Relations and Information Coordinator Pamela Kirkland. “Plus, the Grits System allows physicians the access to your child’s immunizations in Georgia so wherever you live, they can look them up and find out what your child needs and if they’re up to date.”

For information on the CDC’s infant and child vaccines, schedules and other recommendations you can go here.

