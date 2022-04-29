Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Bulldog Beat: Pike County students run their own paper

The students at Pike County Elementary School are learning more than math and reading. This...
The students at Pike County Elementary School are learning more than math and reading. This group is part of the Bulldog Beat. They write all the stories and sell ads to local businesses.(WSFA 12 News)
By Judd Davis
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - They could be our next investigative reporters, TV news personalities, or social media superstars.

Pike County Elementary School teaches more than just math and reading.

“You just have to make sure that everyone is doing things the right way and not playing around or not doing what they are supposed to,” said 6th grader Noelle Richburg. “Then you have to make sure it’s right with no errors.”

Richburg is a 6th grader and the editor of the school paper, the Bulldog Beat.

“Just being able to write a story and make people happy by giving them a story is what made me want to be a part of it.”

The students do more than write the articles, they actually go out into the community and sell ads.

“We go out to the various businesses,” said Vanessa Johnson, Pike County Elementary School teacher. “They do a presentation and speak to the owners of the business and actually sell the ads. It’s very hard for a business to say no to a kid. That’s how we get the money to publish the paper.”

“We just go to the company and tell them about the paper,” said Richburg. “We will try to persuade them on how it can help their business.”

The paper started back in 2016 with help from some Troy University students. Now, former Bulldog Beat writers come back to their old stomping grounds to help.

“It’s a great feeling to me,” said Kylan Wilkerson. “We just spent so many days after school and in school trying to put together this piece of artwork. It’s just amazing to have in your hands and see the final result.”

Wilkerson is now a freshman at Pike County High School.

They put out a fall and a spring edition every year. I had to ask, could we have any future WSFA 12 News employees in this room?

“Of course, I think we have plenty that could,” said Johnson. “You better watch out, because they are coming.”

So who knows. It might not be too long before you the these Bulldog Beat writers from Brundidge working with us at WSFA 12 News.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crashes have caused major delays on Interstate 85 most of Thursday.
I-85 reopens 6 hours after crash involving 18-wheeler
Alyse Fowler booking photo.
Elba attorney arrested on voter registration charges
Kylan Benson, an Alabama high school valedictorian, announced he will be attending Harvard...
Ala. high schooler offered more than $3M in scholarships
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student
Flomaton Police need info on woman's identity
‘Whole Town of Flomaton is looking for heeerr’: Search for woman on stolen mower

Latest News

Happening this weekend: Girls on the Run 5K
Happening this weekend: Girls on the Run 5K
Girls on the Run 5k (File Photo)
Girls on the Run teaching confidence, limitless potential
New car tags in Alabama
New license plates available in Alabama
Morning Smile: Local senior surprised with AUM scholarship
Morning Smile: Local senior surprised with AUM scholarship