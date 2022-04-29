Bulldog Beat: Pike County students run their own paper

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - They could be our next investigative reporters, TV news personalities, or social media superstars.

Pike County Elementary School teaches more than just math and reading.

“You just have to make sure that everyone is doing things the right way and not playing around or not doing what they are supposed to,” said 6th grader Noelle Richburg. “Then you have to make sure it’s right with no errors.”

Richburg is a 6th grader and the editor of the school paper, the Bulldog Beat.

“Just being able to write a story and make people happy by giving them a story is what made me want to be a part of it.”

The students do more than write the articles, they actually go out into the community and sell ads.

“We go out to the various businesses,” said Vanessa Johnson, Pike County Elementary School teacher. “They do a presentation and speak to the owners of the business and actually sell the ads. It’s very hard for a business to say no to a kid. That’s how we get the money to publish the paper.”

“We just go to the company and tell them about the paper,” said Richburg. “We will try to persuade them on how it can help their business.”

The paper started back in 2016 with help from some Troy University students. Now, former Bulldog Beat writers come back to their old stomping grounds to help.

“It’s a great feeling to me,” said Kylan Wilkerson. “We just spent so many days after school and in school trying to put together this piece of artwork. It’s just amazing to have in your hands and see the final result.”

Wilkerson is now a freshman at Pike County High School.

They put out a fall and a spring edition every year. I had to ask, could we have any future WSFA 12 News employees in this room?

“Of course, I think we have plenty that could,” said Johnson. “You better watch out, because they are coming.”

So who knows. It might not be too long before you the these Bulldog Beat writers from Brundidge working with us at WSFA 12 News.

