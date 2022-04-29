Catalytic converter thefts continue around Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Criminals are targeting catalytic converters. The car part contains precious metals that some thieves are stealing for profit. It is a growing concern across the county, including in Montgomery.

“Our service truck, which is a Ford Ranger, got hit, and three other customer vehicles got hit,” automotive service writer Noah Castleberry said.

Castleberry works at an auto shop in Montgomery and knows of several people across the city who have been targeted.

He adds the price to repair your car after its catalytic converter is removed can be costly.

“I would say parts and labor you’re looking anywhere from $600 to $1,000,” Castleberry said.

The Montgomery Police Department explains one of the best ways to deter criminals is by parking inside a garage or in well-lit areas at night.

You may also want to etch your vehicle ID number or license plate number onto the converter to help track it down.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey tells WSFA 12 News that many of the criminals committing these thefts are repeat offenders out on bond.

“It’s important to come down hard on them,” Bailey said. “Unfortunately, the laws in the state of Alabama really don’t allow that anymore. If you have a repeat offender for theft, it’s almost impossible, if not impossible, to send them to prison and that’s because of our Alabama legislature.”

He wants lawmakers to do more. That is why he is calling on the community to reach out to their elected officials.

“If people are fed up with it, if they’re tired of it, like I am, legislature hears from me all the time, but they need to hear from the voters that ‘hey, wait a second, the district attorney tells me you can’t go to prison if you steal my property. What are you going to do about it?’” Bailey shared.

Those who have their catalytic converter stolen should call the police.

MPD says you should dial 911 or 311 to report these crimes.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.