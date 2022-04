OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Brewers from across the southeast will be on site tomorrow for Opelika Main Street on Tap.

This craft beer festival will take place in downtown Opelika from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow.

More than 30 vendors will be set up along North Railroad Avenue.

Tickets are $35 each and include 50 two-ounce beer tastings throughout the event.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.