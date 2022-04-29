Corrections department: Escaped murderer was not on work-release

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is offering some clarification as to why an inmate who escaped while serving a 99-year prison sentence for a murder conviction was allowed to be on work-release instead of behind bars.

On Friday, nearly a week after the escape, an ADOC spokesperson responded to questions surrounding the inmate, saying it was “important to note that Inmate David Kyle was not assigned to work release,” because he wasn’t eligible for it based on the nature of his conviction.”

Kyle, 49, was assigned to the Montgomery-based Red Eagle Work Center when he left his assigned Montgomery job location around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: DAVID KYLE Alabama escapee serving murder sentence still on the run David Kyle was serving a 99-year sentence for a 2000 murder conviction out of Etowah County when he escaped. He was also sentenced to eight years in prison for a separate arson conviction.

The spokesperson said inmates at Red Eagle can work in the community but have to remain in their prison uniform and are supervised at approved work details. The department has not said exactly where in Montgomery he escaped from or how he was able to escape while being supervised.

Kyle has not yet been recaptured.

“The department makes classification decisions based on an established set of criteria,” the spokesperson said, noting that “Kyle met the criteria of being within three years of his parole date and has a clear disciplinary history and this resulted in his classification as a minimum-out inmate which permitted him to be housed at Red Eagle Community Work Center.”

According to the ADOC’s “minimum-out” inmate classification, such inmates “do not pose a significant risk to self or others and suitable to be assigned off-property work details without the direct supervision of correctional officers.” The classification further states, “Inmates in this custody are generally assigned to Community Work Centers (CWC) with higher security facilities only maintain a small number of job assignments requiring minimal supervision.”

A 1999 article from the Associated Press reported Kyle, then 27, was a known drug dealer who shot a man to death in 1998 and then left his remains in the trunk of a burning vehicle. He was also sentenced to a separate 8-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in 1998 to burning down the business he worked at after being fired.

Anyone with information on Kyle’s location is asked to call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

