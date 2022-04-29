Georgia man dies in I-85 crash that closed roadway for hours

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are now learning about a Georgia man’s death following a series of accidents on Interstate 85 that shut down the roadway for hours.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Richard Roberts, 63, of Decatur, Ga., died after the 2020 Isuzu box-truck he was driving rear-ended a 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer. Robert was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA responded to three serious crashes Thursday morning that caused delays on I-85 between Montgomery and Lee counties. Two were cleared by the noon hour. The fatal crash happened on I-85 near the 15-mile marker, just five miles east of Montgomery, ALEA added. It happened around 10:15 a.m., involved multiple vehicles and took six hours to resolve. During that time, delays stretched back at least seven miles to Taylor Road at Exit 9, according to Google Traffic. Traffic was diverted at Exit 16 onto U.S. Highway 80, but the detour route quickly became heavily congested.

Additional details about the fatal crash and the other two incidents have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.