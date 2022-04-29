Girls on the Run teaching confidence, limitless potential

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Girls around the River Region will be running this weekend to show their potential. They’ll be running in the Girls on the Run 5k.

Girls on the Run is an international program. It’s dedicated to creating a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to pursue her dreams boldly.

The program is aimed at girls in 3rd through 8th grades, and while there is running involved, it inspires them to be joyful, healthy, and confident. It’s also about discovering differences, embracing them, and even finding strength in them.

For the last 8-10 weeks, 155 girls in the River Region have been meeting with their volunteer coaches twice a week to run and better understand themselves, the value of their relationships, and teamwork. Saturday, those girls will be complete a 5K, a running event that give them a tangible sense of achievement and an understanding of what it means to set a goal and accomplish it.

The 5k is open to anyone who wants to run. You can register here: girlsontherunriverregion.org.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.