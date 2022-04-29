Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Video shows teen jumping out of moving car during high-speed chase

Police in Ohio said a teenager jumped from a moving car while they were in pursuit. (Source: Whitehall Township Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHALL, Ohio (CNN) - Police in Ohio said a teenager jumped out of a moving car earlier this week while they were in pursuit.

The Whitehall Township Police Department reports the incident happened early Wednesday morning when officers were pursuing an allegedly stolen car driven by a 16-year-old near Columbus, Ohio.

During the chase, a teen is seen in police dashcam video jumping out of the car while police were behind him.

Officers said the 16-year-old attempted to evade officers on foot, and he was already wearing a neck brace from a previous accident in a stolen vehicle.

Police eventually caught the teen and took him to a behavioral health facility.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crashes have caused major delays on Interstate 85 most of Thursday.
I-85 reopens 6 hours after crash involving 18-wheeler
Kylan Benson, an Alabama high school valedictorian, announced he will be attending Harvard...
Ala. high schooler offered more than $3M in scholarships
Alyse Fowler booking photo.
Elba attorney arrested on voter registration charges
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student
Flomaton Police need info on woman's identity
‘Whole Town of Flomaton is looking for heeerr’: Search for woman on stolen mower

Latest News

FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Tech stocks sink again, Nasdaq has worst month since 2008
Clifton Blackwell, 64, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree reckless injury, with a...
Man convicted of throwing acid in man’s face during racist attack, jury decides
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his...
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
Covington County man threatened to kill prison guard; sentenced to life in prison