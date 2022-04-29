Advertise
Kiesel Park in Auburn to host city’s largest outdoor festival Saturday

19th annual Auburn City Fest celebrated
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn’s Kiesel Park will be transformed to host the city’s largest outdoor festival of the year.

Auburn City Fest begins at 9 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m.

The free event will feature entertainers, animals and even Aubie the Tiger.

Musical performances include Mac Cone, Outside the Line and the Auburn University Jazz Band.

