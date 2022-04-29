WATCH LIVE: Officials providing update on missing Lauderdale County corrections officer, inmate

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An employee of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and an inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center are missing.

A press conference is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. to give updates on the situation. The full livestream can be watched at the top of this story.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Assistant Director of Corrections, Vicki White and inmate Casey Cole White left the detention center at 9:30 a.m. heading to the courthouse. WAFF 48 is told the two did not have a reason to be out of jail on Friday. The two are not related.

Casey White was facing capital murder charges.

“He and the Sheriff’s Department are assisting Lauderdale County in whatever way is needed,” said Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin. “All officers are on the lookout.”

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said the FBI is assisting with this search as are other state and local authorities.

“I am extremely, extremely concerned that he is not in custody,” said Connolly. “This is a very dangerous situation.”

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle that the two left in was found at a shopping center located at Highway 72 and Cox Creek Parkway in Lauderdale County. It wasn’t realized until 3:30 p.m. Friday that the two were unaccounted for.

In October 2020, Casey White appeared in court asking to be held in the Lauderdale County Jail. According to authorities, he was plotting to escape Lauderdale County Jail.

If you see either of these individuals, call 911.

