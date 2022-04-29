Mike Durant hints debate must wait until runoff

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Mike Durant, who leads Alabama’s U.S. Senate race, hints of a post-primary debate, suggesting there may be no time for candidates to confront each other before the May 24 primary.

“Maybe we can do (a debate) during the runoff, if there is a runoff,” he told WTVY, Dothan’s CBS affiliate, on Thursday.

His comments drew instant criticism from Katie Britt, his likely runoff opponent.

“Mike Durant should just come out and admit the truth—he is still waiting on his liberal anti-Trump Big Tech backers in California to let him know if they will allow him to participate in a debate,” Britt’s campaign said in a statement.

Britt and Congressman Mo Brooks, also a candidate, have pushed Durant to debate, stepping up their criticism of the wealthy Huntsville businessman since a GRAY TV/AL Daily News poll last month showed him leading the Republican nomination race.

First unwilling to publicly discuss a debate, Durant eventually said he is agreeable if time permits. However, none has been scheduled.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl said the party offered to host a debate ahead of the primary as a resource to state voters. He said Durant “could not work it out” and Britt only wanted a debate with all three front-runners.

Durant has also been the target of other attacks in recent weeks, one accusing the war hero of suffering Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome and another suggesting he opposes the Second Amendment.

Durant scoffs at those notions, claiming they are desperate attempts to discredit him because of his poll standing.

“We’re not slinging mud, we’re just talking about what I bring in this (race), not what others don’t,” he told WTVY.

Durant is largely self-financed, having loaned his campaign about $7 million.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

