Montgomery bank robbery under investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a bank robbery that took place Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the 7900 block of Vaughn Road around 3:30 p.m. The police department, by policy, declined to identify the name or type of business impacted by a crime.

A WSFA 12 News crew found the scene at Truist Bank.

Police said the unknown suspect demanded money and then fled from the scene on foot. No description of the suspect has been released.

Police added that there were no injuries and no arrests have been made.

