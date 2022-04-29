Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery bank robbery under investigation

Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene of a robbery at the Truist Bank branch on...
Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene of a robbery at the Truist Bank branch on Montgomery's Vaughn Road on April 29, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a bank robbery that took place Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the 7900 block of Vaughn Road around 3:30 p.m. The police department, by policy, declined to identify the name or type of business impacted by a crime.

A WSFA 12 News crew found the scene at Truist Bank.

Police said the unknown suspect demanded money and then fled from the scene on foot. No description of the suspect has been released.

Police added that there were no injuries and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crashes have caused major delays on Interstate 85 most of Thursday.
I-85 reopens 6 hours after crash involving 18-wheeler
Kylan Benson, an Alabama high school valedictorian, announced he will be attending Harvard...
Ala. high schooler offered more than $3M in scholarships
Alyse Fowler booking photo.
Elba attorney arrested on voter registration charges
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student
Opelika teacher arrested on sex charges involving student
Flomaton Police need info on woman's identity
‘Whole Town of Flomaton is looking for heeerr’: Search for woman on stolen mower

Latest News

Corporate intelligence leader discusses Troy missile manufacturing, Ukraine
Corporate intelligence leader discusses Troy missile manufacturing, Ukraine
ADOC officials say they’re looking for Kyle David, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
Corrections department: Escaped murderer was not on work-release
City of Opelika to host craft beer festival
Covington County man threatened to kill prison guard; sentenced to life in prison